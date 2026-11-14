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Reno Rodeo Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications
By Staff Report,13 days ago
Northern Nevada students pursuing college degrees, trade certifications, or career training can apply for scholarships through the Reno Rodeo Foundation. Applications are due Feb. 28, 2027. The foundation's scholarship program supports students pursuing a variety of educational and career goals, including traditional four-year college degrees, vocational training, and trade certifications.
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