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Breese Central & Mascoutah Play For Respective State Titles….Okawville Playing for 3rd
By WJBD Staff,13 days ago
Breese Central will play for the 2a state volleyball championship at the CEFCU Arena in Normal after winning their semifinal yesterday over Rochester. The Lady Cougars dropped the opening set 21-25 before turning it on and winning the next two 25-19, 25-15. They will advance to the 2pm championship against Tri-Valley who beat Richmond Burton in three sets (25-17, 20-25, 25-10). The 3rd place match will be first at 12:30.
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