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5 free Kindle apps that make reading better
By Amanda Kondolojy,13 days ago
For good and for bad, Amazon's Kindle e-readers are self-contained systems -- all you need is an Amazon account and the Kindle itself to start and stay reading. That can create a pretty warped understanding of ebooks, and make it very easy to never venture outside of Amazon's walled garden. That's a shame, because if you never do, you'll miss a lot of the other things that make the e-readers great, and the great free tools that have sprung up around the Kindle that make reading even better.