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Open Thread: Spurs and Celtics stand out in Emirates Cup competition
By Jeph Duarte,13 days ago
Six teams remain undefeated, but two have built large point differentials. Last night the Spurs torched the Golden State Warriors. Until then, the two were the remaining undefeated teams in West Group C. As it stands now, each group has one undefeated team. In addition to the Spurs, the Mavericks and Timberwolves are 2-0 in their respective Western Conference groupings.
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