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2026 News-Herald girls golf all-stars
By From staff,13 days ago
Seventh at state. District medalist. Sectional medalist. Pollock left no doubt en route to 2026 News-Herald girls golfer of the year and a repeat in that perch after claiming that distinction last fall as well. Pollock recorded a two-day score of 151 at the Division II state tournament. She reigned in the D-II district play with a 73, as well as in sectional competition with a 79. With an all-star team based entirely on postseason performance, Pollock was nearly four shots better with average round than her nearest coverage area competitor. She is the sixth girls golfer to capture the top N-H honor more than once since girls golf all-stars were introduced in 2004 and the 29th Chagrin honoree in any sport during the “modern” one-MVP N-H all-star format.
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