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Richmond Heights considers review of personal ‘e-vehicle’ regulations
By Frank Mechamfmecham@news-herald.com,13 days ago
The possibility of more regulations regarding personal electric vehicles could be coming to Richmond Heights. During City Council’s most recent Safety Committee, Councilperson Asu Mook Robinson stated that they wanted to review the city’s “e-vehicle” regulation, later clarifying that he specifically meant personal micro transportation vehicles such as scooters and electric bikes, because he has seen young children riding them in dangerous ways.