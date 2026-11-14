undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kansas billionaire’s 235-foot superyacht inspired by the Porsche 911 gets a staggering $14.5 million price cut as the Feadship vessel goes on sale for $150 million
By Sayan Chakravarty,13 days ago
A 235-foot superyacht inspired by the Porsche 911 is looking for a new owner, and she is now considerably cheaper than when she first entered the market. Built by Feadship and delivered in 2021, Vanish is being offered for €135 million (about $150 million), following a $14.5 million reduction in her asking price. Burgess announced the price cut on November 11, bringing the yacht’s valuation down from the original €148 million asking price set in March 2026. The reduction represents an 8.8% discount (approximately $14.5 million) making this one of the more interesting superyacht listings to watch.