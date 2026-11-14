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Erick Pomrenke
12 days ago
Erick Pomrenke unexpectedly passed away on October 18, 2026, at the age of 53 while in his home in Wasilla, Alaska. Erick was born in Little Falls, Minnesota on September 24, 1973 to Catherine Tieva and Steven Pomrenke. He graduated from Nome-Beltz Highschool in 1991. In the late 1990s he began to develop his property in the Osborne/Triple Creek area and transforming it into his family’s home. Erick married Kyla Pomrenke in 2000, together raising five beautiful children. He worked with his father, mining gold, before transitioning to Nome Joint Utilities, helping keep the city’s lights on at the powerplant until 2006. Erick and his family moved to Wasilla, Alaska, where he took a job with NC Machinery, winning nine Champions of Excellence awards – a company award set aside for the most esteemed performers in the nation.