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Federal Jury Convicts Frederiksted Man on ‘Glock Switch’ Machine Gun, Reckless Endangerment Charges
By John McCarthy,11 days ago
FREDERIKSTED, St. Croix — A federal jury on St. Croix has convicted a 22-year-old Crucian man of illegally possessing a converted automatic machine gun and reckless endangerment following a 2025 shooting incident in Frederiksted and a subsequent traffic stop near Whim Ball Park, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Ervin Noel...