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Milk & Honeys w/ Kayla Becker & Vanessa Curry Feat. Tim Chantarangsu [Podcast]
By Tyson Paul,9 days ago
Milk & Honeys is the perfect blend of raw industry insights and unfiltered realness. Like the ingredients that sweeten and smooth out a cup of tea, hosts Kayla Becker (TV host of 10 years) and Vanessa Curry (model and actress of 10 years) bring their own flavors to the conversation— Together, they spill the tea on what it really takes to live and thrive in LA’s entertainment and comedy scene.