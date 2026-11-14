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Zlatan Ibrahimovic Names World’s Current Best Player After Harry Kane Wins Ballon d’Or
By Alfie Cairns Culshaw,13 days ago
Former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn't convinced that Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane is the best footballer in the world right now. Kane was crowned the greatest player on the planet at the prestigious award ceremony in London back in October. The Bayern Munich forward became the first Englishman to claim the accolade since Michael Owen in 2001, narrowly pipping Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe to the top of the podium by 28 points.