undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Phillies news: Justin Crawford, outfield, Jake Bauers
By Ethan Witte,13 days ago
Pretty positive that the Phillies won’t be making a big splash prior to the CBA ending and the lockout beginning. There has been a feel around the comments that Dave Dombrowski has been making that maybe the payroll isn’t where we think it might be, even if the words “generous” have been thrown around. I wonder if they’re just going to see what everything looks like once the dust is settled.