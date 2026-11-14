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Retailers are turning to entertainment to win shoppers’ attention
By Laya Neelakandan@in/layaneelakandan@Laya_neel,13 days ago
Retailers are increasingly investing in and building out entertainment divisions as the race for audience attention speeds up. Experts say the trend is driven by the major consolidation in the entertainment ecosystem, the surge of creators and the way younger consumers are shopping. Still, creating compelling content or immersive experiences...