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Nearly $3 million terminal project underway at Seminole airport
By Cassidy Mudd,13 days ago
SEMINOLE, Okla. - State and local officials broke ground Thursday on a nearly $3 million terminal at Jimmie Austin Seminole Regional Airport, marking the beginning of a project aimed at modernizing the airport and supporting economic growth. The $2.98 million project includes construction of a new 4,200-square-foot terminal with electrical,...
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