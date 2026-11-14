undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Photoshop 2027's 21 New Features Tested, and What They Cost in Credits
By Alex Cooke,13 days ago
Photoshop 2027 and the Camera Raw update that came with it add a long list of features, with more already waiting in the Photoshop beta, and many of them draw on Adobe's generative credits, so plenty of clicks now carry a cost on top of your subscription. Knowing which tools hold up at full resolution and which ones soften your files decides whether an update speeds up your editing or adds cleanup work.