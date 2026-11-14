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Disneyland U.S. Naturalization Ceremony | DISNEY THIS DAY | November 14, 1991
By Mr. Daps,12 days ago
On this day in 1991, a first-of-its-kind U.S. naturalization ceremony took place in Town Square on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland. A total of 251 immigrants from 61 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens. The event was co-sponsored by the Constitutional Rights Foundation to honor the 200th anniversary of the Bill of Rights signing. Patriotic bunting bedecked Town Square as giant eagle and Constitution figures were raised, doves were released, and confetti was launched. A choir and orchestra closed the festivities by performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” [35 years ago in 2026]