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Points to remember: Frequently Encountered Urologic Problems after Cardiovascular Surgery
By David W Goldfarb,13 days ago
The column in this issue is supplied by David Goldfarb, M.D., a urologist in private practice at Houston Metro Urology in Houston Methodist Hospital. He is a graduate of Tulane University, Summa Cum Laude, and earned his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, where he also completed his residency in the Scott Department of Urology. The following are his suggested points to remember about potential urological problems associated with cardiovascular surgery.