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Area High School Students Earn All-State Music Recognition
By Andrew Schneider,13 days ago
Several area high school students received recognition from the Iowa High School Music Association as All-State Musicians. The 80th annual festival will be held on November 19th through the 21st at Iowa State University in Ames. District Auditions for the 276-piece All-State Band, 220-piece All-State Orchestra, and 601-member All-State Chorus were held Saturday, October 24, at LeMars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola, and Iowa City. Approximately 17% of the students who audition are selected for membership in the All-State ensembles.