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Becker on No. 1 memories, Turin excitement & fashion
12 days ago
German spoke at the launch of the ATP + Palmes + Pro Shop NYC collection in Milan. For more than 35 years, Boris Becker held a unique place in German tennis history as the only man from his country to reach No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings. The 49-time tour-level titlist spent 12 weeks across two spells at the top of the sport, joining an exclusive group of players to have reached the summit.