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Orlando Cancer Survivor Relearns Movement, Speech Through Strokestra Music Program
By Stephanie Reid,13 days ago
Evan Staton was 25 years old, fresh off a Pepperdine University graduation and a testicular cancer diagnosis, when complications from his treatment sent him into respiratory failure and onto life support. He later suffered multiple strokes that left him paralyzed on his left side and disrupted his speech and vision. Now he is rebuilding those abilities note by note, through a free Orlando rehabilitation program that pairs stroke survivors with professional musicians.