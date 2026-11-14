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Cleveland Veterans Row Past Trauma on the Cuyahoga, One Stroke at a Time
By Melody Foster,13 days ago
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center — Program Research Partner. John Wade lost part of his leg in a 2018 semi-truck crash after the brakes failed, and Mike Weston was left with a broken back and paraplegia after an SUV crash in January 2020. Today, both men row on the Cuyahoga River through a free adaptive rowing program built by a partnership between the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and the Cleveland Rowing Foundation — a program they credit with helping them rebuild far more than muscle.
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