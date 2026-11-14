undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Week in Politics: Battle for Senate leader; young and independent midterm turnout
By NPR,13 days ago
Democratic senators gathered in Colorado yesterday, among them, Chris Van Hollen. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: This is about answering the call of the American people, because what I'm very afraid of is that their calls to end political corruption, their calls to end a rigged economic system will require that we organize the Senate in a different way.