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Friday Night: Travel Alert
By durangoweatherguy,10 days ago
This should be fun in the snow; I don’t think this will be possible. I think they may have to close the pass tomorrow. CDOT Update (11/13/26 at 3 p.m.) Motorists traveling over US 160 Wolf Creek Pass this weekend will encounter up-to 20 minute delays and 24/7 single-lane alternating traffic guided by pilot vehicles approximately 6 miles east of Pagosa Springs (MP 151). Geo-technical engineers have been monitoring an embankment failure along the eastbound lanes in this area which has shown recent signs of growth. Motorists will be guided by pilot vehicles around the road damage Saturday morning through Monday morning. Site engineers are maintaining continuous 24/7 surveillance; officials caution that a sudden, complete closure for traffic between the Wolf Creek Summit and Pagosa Springs may be necessary if movement accelerates or the road surface becomes unsafe.