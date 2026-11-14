undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EDWARDS COUNTY FFA MAKES HISTORY WITH FOUR AMERICAN FFA DEGREE RECIPIENTS AT NATIONAL CONVENTION
By Mark Wells,13 days ago
The Edwards County FFA Chapter made history during the 99th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, with four former members receiving the prestigious American FFA Degree, the highest honor awarded by the National FFA Organization. The convention was held October 21st through 24th, with six current Edwards County FFA members...
1