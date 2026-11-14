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Device deemed ‘credible threat' triggers evacuation around ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois
By Freddie Clayton, Francie EgbertSamantha Cookinham,13 days ago
A suspicious device at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, triggered evacuations within a one-mile radius, with local events forced to cancel as investigations continue. Police and federal authorities said early Saturday that they had found a device deemed a “credible threat” and rendered it safe, without giving details as to its nature.