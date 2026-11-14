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Hayley Atwell on her role in a new production of 'Much Ado About Nothing' on Broadway
By Scott Simon,13 days ago
BEASTIE BOYS: (Singing) You got to fight for your right to party. SIMON: The reimagination of this classic about bantering couples and the perils of gossip swept London's West End last year and is opening on Broadway next week. "Much Ado About Nothing" stars Tom Hiddleston as Benedick, and Beatrice, his partner in riposte, is played by Hayley Atwell. She's appeared in "Brideshead Revisited," "Cinderella," "Mission: Impossible." And, of course, for fans of Marvel films, she's best known as Agent Peggy Carter. And Hayley Atwell joins us in her studios in New York. Thanks so much for being with us.