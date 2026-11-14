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SpaceX deploys Starlink satellites in Starship test, but booster crashes into Gulf
By Geoff Brumfiel,13 days ago
SpaceX conducted a major test of its Starship rocket Friday night. It deployed several satellites for the Starlink constellation, but there was a problem with its booster. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: T-minus 10, nine. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Yesterday, SpaceX conducted another test launch of the largest rocket ever...