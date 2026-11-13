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UIS Men's Basketball Signs Two in November
4 days ago
UIS Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt Brock is pleased to announce the signings of Brendan Petty and Jackson Vanderheydt to the UIS men's basketball program. Brendan Petty is a 6-foot-7 wing from Morton High School in Morton, Illinois. Last year, Morton finished 30-5 while making a deep run to the supersectionals of the IHSA playoffs. Petty was a big contributor to that run, doing a little bit of everything for the Potters.