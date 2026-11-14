undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GLP-1s Transforming Beverage Innovation
By Jan van Iperen,12 days ago
❄ If you’re attending AFFI-Con, please book a meeting with me here. Lots to discuss in this dynamic market!. › ectus unlocks tomorrow’s ingredients industry. GLP-1 medications are influencing beverage innovation by altering consumer appetites and impacting the economics of consumption. This shift is prompting manufacturers to adapt their product offerings to align with changing consumer preferences. As a result, the beverage industry is experiencing a transformation that reflects these new dynamics, leading to the development of innovative products that cater to the evolving market landscape.