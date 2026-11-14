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Extreme close-ups: Can you work out what everyday objects these 20 photos show?
By James Cutmore Roland Hughes,13 days ago
Maybe it’s the tip of a ballpoint pen. Or perhaps it’s a spider crab’s eye, mid-blink. Or could it be a black pearl in the first few weeks of formation?. The image above – like every image in this year’s Nikon Small World photo competition – brings the same initial scrutiny: what is that? (The answer is at the bottom of the article, alongside the answers for all the images you’ll see below.)