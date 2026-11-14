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Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
13 days ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions kick off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1. Let’s take a look at the odds for Penn State vs. Minnesota at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports. Moneyline Spread Over/Under From FOX Sports Research: How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota.