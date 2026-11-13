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Mohave Electric Cooperative congratulates Ellen Brown on Citizen of the Year recognition
By Staff,11 days ago
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. – Mohave Electric Cooperative congratulates Ellen Brown on being named Citizen of the Year at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce Community Achievement Awards held on Saturday, November 7. This rare and distinguished honor, reserved for a select few, is a well-deserved recognition of Ellen’s longstanding commitment to serving others and making a positive impact throughout the Tri-State community.
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