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Bullhead PACT Academy accepting applications
By Staff,10 days ago
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. – The Bullhead City Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2027 Police and Citizens Together (PACT) Academy. “The PACT Academy is designed to give community members a closer look at how their police department operates,” said Community Services Officer Lorrie Duggins. “Through classroom sessions and hands-on experiences, our goal is to create a better understanding of police work while strengthening partnerships within our community.”
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