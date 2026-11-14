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Volleyball Defeats Bucknell 3-1 to Claim Patriot League Regular Season Title
12 days ago
WASHINGTON – The American University volleyball team hit .381 on the way to a 3-1 victory over Bucknell on Friday night in the final match of the 2026 campaign, securing the regular season title and a bye to the Patriot League Championship Semifinal next week. Prinzez Zeck had a tremendous night to lead the Eagles, striking 17 kills on a blistering .542 hitting percentage. AU finishes with a 15-1 conference record for the second straight season, hoisting back-to-back regular season championship trophies.