undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
British Woman Goes Overboard from Marella Voyager – Coast Guard Suspends Search Without Deploying Rescue Assets
By Jim WalkerJohn Walker,7 days ago
A 72-year-old British woman went overboard from Marella Cruises’ Marella Voyager while the ship was sailing from Malaga, Spain, to the Caribbean. The exact time the woman went overboard has not been publicly disclosed. The woman was last seen on November 9 at approximately 4:46 p.m. UTC. Crew aboard...