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MEASLES CASES CONTINUE TO INCREASE ACROSS STATE, IN INDIANA COUNTY
13 days ago
More measles cases are being reported in Pennsylvania, with a slight increase reported in Indiana County. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting that as of Friday, there are now 1,542 cases of measles in the state since the start of this year, increasing by 37 over the last four days. Statistics were not reported on Wednesday as the office was closed on Veterans Day. There are now seven measles-associated deaths in the state, and 305 people have been hospitalized due to measles.
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