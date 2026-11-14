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Davidsonville Elementary School Teacher Named 2026 Elementary Art Educator of the Year
12 days ago
Annapolis, MD - Melissa Wuest, an art teacher at Davidsonville Elementary School, has been named the 2026 Elementary Art Educator of the Year by the Maryland Art Education Association (MAEA). Wuest was honored during the association's annual state conference on October 31, 2026. The statewide award recognizes outstanding art educators...
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