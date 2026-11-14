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For the Love of the Library
12 days ago
On September 18, the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation invited library supporters and book lovers to the annual fundraiser “For the Love of the Library”—an evening of food, fun and philanthropy. Held at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, the cocktail-style celebration featured catering by Palate Pleasers, an open bar with a signature cocktail and mocktail, celebrity bartenders, library-themed activities, wine and whiskey pulls, and a live auction. Learn more a aacpl.net/foundation.