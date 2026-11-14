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Where’s Buddy?
By Sherry Matthews,13 days ago
Marcus Smith was a 20-year-old dispatcher on Oct. 5, 2000, when the then-4-year-old Tristen “Buddy” Myers reportedly walked away from the Microwave Tower Road home where his aunt and uncle, Donna and John Myers, lived just outside Roseboro.Now chief deputy of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Smith and his law enforcement colleagues, including Detective Bailey Bertolani, continue to run down leads about the boy who seemingly vanished.
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