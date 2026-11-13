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Louisiana Vibrio Deaths Hit Decade High as All 21 Patients Needed Hospitalization
By Gregory Lee,11 days ago
Louisiana has recorded seven Vibrio vulnificus deaths so far this year, the highest annual death tally from the so-called flesh-eating bacteria in at least a decade. As of November 10, the state had logged 21 reported cases in 2026, and every single one of those patients was hospitalized and had an underlying health condition.
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