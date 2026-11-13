undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Film written by Los Al actor wins SoHo Film Festival in New York City
By For Event-News Enterprise,11 days ago
A project that began in Seal Beach with a fundraising event featuring Luci Arnaz, who stars in the film with Alec Baldwin and Los Alamitos actor, filmmaker Raji Ahsan this week won the “Best Short Form Pilot” film at the Soho Festival in New York City. The pilot, entitled, “Dr. Sam” was directed by Danielle Beckman, and includes young stars Lida Darmian and Dana Powell along with Arnaz and Baldwin. Raji plays a therapist and studied under Baldwin at NYU Film School.