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Swizz Beatz and Ferrari Launch a Limited-Edition Capsule for Ferrari’s New SoHo Flagship
By Laura Schreffler,10 days ago
If you want the Ferrari racing suit Swizz Beatz helped reimagine, you might want to get to SoHo before lunch. To mark the opening of Ferrari Style’s first New York flagship, at the corner of Prince and Mercer streets, on November 12, Ferrari tapped the record producer (and, it bears mentioning, Ferrari collector) to curate a limited-edition capsule designed with Ferrari Lifestyle creative director Rocco Iannone. The collection goes on sale exclusively at the SoHo store on November 13, and with just three to nine pieces per style, even the most well-connected New Yorker may have to move fast.