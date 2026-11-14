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SEN BERNIE SANDERS: Democrats won big. Deliver real change now, or pay a terrible price
13 days ago
On Election Day, the American people, all across the country, sent a very powerful message to our country’s ruling class. In a loud and surprisingly unified voice, they said NO to Trump’s pathological lying, his contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law, his narcissism, his corruption and his disastrous policies. But they also said something more.