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New UK toolkit targets consistent classification of excavated soils under WM3
13 days ago
A new technical toolkit has been launched to help contractors, groundworks specialists and waste producers classify excavated soils more consistently under WM3 requirements in England and Wales. The package includes a Waste Classification Sampling Workbook and accompanying guidance covering the full process from initial site assessment through sampling, laboratory testing,...