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Inside the House GOP strategy to capitalize on Democrats' warring factions in the new Congress
13 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are heading into the next Congress ready to brawl. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who is set to go from the No. 3 most powerful House Republican to No. 2 next year, told Fox News Digital that the GOP will hold the new Democrat majority "accountable" for their far-left faction's ideas over the next two years, even if they cannot control what bills get a vote.