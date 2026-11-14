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Restaurant chain may rethink controversial 20% service charge in some venues after customer pushback
13 days ago
Ford's Garage may be reconsidering a controversial policy that automatically adds a 20% service charge to customers' checks at select Florida restaurants, with the chain's president acknowledging that some diners are unhappy with the mandatory fee. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Billy Downs said the policy, which is...