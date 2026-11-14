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Democrats seize on midterm wins to push massive minimum wage hikes, but economists see trouble ahead
13 days ago
Democrats are pushing major minimum-wage increases after their midterm victories, but economists warn the proposals could come with unintended consequences for small businesses and inexperienced workers. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is pledging to more than double his state's $7.25 minimum wage, while Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for a...
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