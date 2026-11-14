undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Morningside’ authors confront civil rights erasure in book talk at N.C. A&T
By Josh Brown,12 days ago
Acclaimed authors Margot Lee Shetterly and Aran Shetterly took to the stage at North Carolina A&T to reflect on how their respective books tackle the historical exclusion of pioneering Black figures and unresolved civil rights tragedies. The event, hosted by the Department of English and the University Writing Center on...
7