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Bouyelas, Friel honored by East St. Tammany Athenas
By SUZIE HUNT,13 days ago
Slidell community leaders gathered to honor the recipients of the 2026 Athena and Young Athena Leadership Awards during a luncheon on Nov. 4 at Pinewood Country Club. Wendy Bouyelas received the 2026 Athena International Leadership Award. She is a retired community outreach specialist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the founding president of Our Friends Closet, a grassroots program providing free hygiene products to vulnerable students in more than 60 local schools.