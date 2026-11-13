undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
1 dead in Oakdale hit-and-run, officers search for suspect
11 days ago
(FOX40.COM) — The Oakdale Police Department has found a vehicle of interest involved in a hit-and-run that left a man dead, police announced Saturday. According to officials, employees of an area Dutch Bros Coffee shop called Oakdale police around 7:19 a.m. Friday morning after finding an unresponsive person near their business. Upon arrival on the scene, officers found a deceased man.